Pit Spitters Split Series with Kingfish

TRAVERSE CITY — The Pit Spitters only put together two hits in their 6-2 loss to the Kingfish on Tuesday, splitting their series with the divisional opponent.

Traverse City jumped out to a 2-1 lead after one inning, but a grand slam by Kirk Liebert in the second gave Kenosha the 5-2 lead and they never looked back.

With the loss, T.C. falls to 14-7 on the season, holding a 2.5 game advantage over Kenosha in the Great Lakes East.

The Pit Spitters will start a seven-game road trip, beginning with a game against Kokomo on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.