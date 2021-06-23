Cancel
Traverse City, MI

Pit Spitters Split Series with Kingfish

By Matthew Doyle
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 14 days ago
TRAVERSE CITY — The Pit Spitters only put together two hits in their 6-2 loss to the Kingfish on Tuesday, splitting their series with the divisional opponent.

Traverse City jumped out to a 2-1 lead after one inning, but a grand slam by Kirk Liebert in the second gave Kenosha the 5-2 lead and they never looked back.

With the loss, T.C. falls to 14-7 on the season, holding a 2.5 game advantage over Kenosha in the Great Lakes East.

The Pit Spitters will start a seven-game road trip, beginning with a game against Kokomo on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com
