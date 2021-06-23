Fantozzi Steps Down as Boyne City Girls Soccer Head Coach

BOYNE CITY — After five years of leading the Boyne City varsity girls soccer program, Ed Fantozzi decided to step down. This season, the Ramblers made their first appearance in the state championship game in girls soccer, losing to Detroit Country Day this past Friday.

During his five years as the head coach, the Ramblers won three conference titles along with two district and regional titles. They also made two trips to the state semis and one trip to the state championship.

Fantozzi helped multiple athletes reach the collegiate level of soccer as a head coach and the founder of the Vardar United in 2001. According to Boyne City’s athletic department, he mentored athletes that have now moved onto play college soccer at Michigan State, Clemson, Grand Valley State, and many more.

“Ed Fantozzi will be greatly missed as the leader of our girls soccer program here in Boyne City. He established high expectations and lofty goals for a talented group of girls. There is little doubt that Boyne City soccer is in a better place than it was five years ago, and I thank Coach Ed for the impact he has had on so many of our student-athletes,” Boyne City athletic director Adam Stefanski said in the school’s press release. “We are so proud of his accomplishments and Ed Fantozzi will always be a Rambler!”

Fantozzi played college soccer at Eastern Michigan.