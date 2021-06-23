Transformers 7 has a silly name – and a release date

It is almost Summer Convention season which means companies are starting to reseals their "SDCC" exclusives. Hot Toys is up next with a nice lineup of exclusive 2021 1/6th scale figures, starting with a new figure from the PlayStation exclusive game, Marvel's Spider-Man. The 90's Cyborg suit comes to life this time that features a new masked head sculpt, LED eye, and his new cybernetic arm. Originally appearing in Spider-Man #21, after a serious battle, Spidey gets an assist from Dethlock, dishing out some new upgrades. This costume design is a peak 90's design, and it was faithfully recreated in Marvel's Spider-Man game and now to your growing collections. Every piece of this suit is very well sculpted with an added metallic effect to Spidey's new cyborg arm to really have it shine. No price or pre-order information has been revealed by Hot Toys just yer, but fans will be able to find him and other Hot Toys collectibles right here.