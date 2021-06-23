Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Transformers 7 has a silly name – and a release date

By Axel Metz
Posted by 
TechRadar
TechRadar
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Another Transformers movie is on the way, and this one has a slightly odd title – it’ll be called Rise of the Beasts. The name was revealed at a virtual press event, alongside a release date of June 24, 2022. The film will be helmed by Creed 2 director Steven Caple Jr, and take place in ‘90s New York.

www.techradar.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TechRadar

TechRadar

10K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Goldman
Person
Dominique Fishback
Person
Anthony Ramos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transformers#Beasts#Terrorcons#Fandom#Scourge#Project Power#Charm City Kings#Defenders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spider-Man
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Warner Bros. Reanimates the Dead in Night of the Animated Dead

In June of 1967, as legend has it, George Romero (Dawn of the Dead, Day of The Dead) gathered friends, family, and mostly amateur actors to begin shooting a movie that would not only create but define an entire genre of filmmaking. Although no one uses the "Z" word in the movie, Night of the Living Dead cast the dye for the flesh-eating ghouls for generations to come. This fall, in time for Halloween, one would imagine, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment reanimates the dead in Night of the Animated Dead.
MoviesInverse

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts release date, trailer, plot for the movie

MAXIMIZE! After grossing billions of dollars at the box office since 2007, the Transformers film franchise is now taking things to a new level: A cinematic, live-action adaptation of the 1996-1999 CGI animated series Beast Wars: Transformers. Serving as a sequel to the 2018 prequel Bumblebee, the next film will be titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.
Moviesuncrazed.com

Paramount Unveil Name Of Latest Transformers Movie

Paramount revealed the latest film in the Transformers franchise will be called Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts. Directing the latest movie in the franchise will be Steven Caple Jr, whilst Peter Cullen returns to voice Optimus Prime. Joining the Autobots and Decepticons will b, the Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons from the Beast Wars series.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Gets Name Change, August Release Date

Cold Iron Studios and 20th Century Studios today formally unveiled the release date for Aliens: Fireteam Elite. Revealed back in March as Aliens: Fireteam, the three-player co-op title set in the Aliens universe has received a name change and release date. Aliens: Fireteam Elite launches August 24 on all platforms, and it’ll only cost $39.99 regardless of your preferred platform.
MoviesThe Verge

Dune release date has been delayed yet again

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune was among the big 2020 movies that saw its release date delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. After being moved to October 1st, Dune’s release has been pushed back yet again, this time to October 22nd, Variety reports. The move was one of several releases Warner Bros. rescheduled, with the Clint Eastwood-directed Cry Macho moved to September 17th, and The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel to The Sopranos, moved to October 1st.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

(Updated) Aliens: Fireteam Release Date And Name Change Leaked

Update June 23rd 10:36AM - Cold Iron Studios has released a new trailer confirming that its game's new name is Aliens: Fireteam Elite. The new trailer shows off some of the game's visuals and gameplay and also confirms the release window of "August 2021", although it stops short of declaring an actual date. Original story follows below.
MoviesInverse

The most pivotal sci-fi movie of the century is finally on Netflix

In 2009, moviegoers lived in a very different cinematic universe than the one we’re swimming in today. At that time, the mainstream viability of superhero movies and science fiction was treated with much more skepticism. The Star Wars prequels had left fans with mixed feelings, and box-office sales declined with each installment. It had been a long time since a new sci-fi hit like The Matrix had really captured the public’s imagination, and in terms of “geek” movies, Harry Potter was continuing to prove that fantasy was probably a safer bet.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Swords Of Legends Online Has Been Given A Release Date

This past week, Gameforge finally gave a proper release date to Swords Of Legends Online, as we're getting it sooner than we thought. The MMORPG developed by Wangyuan Shengtang & Aurogon will be launching on July 9th for PC, as you will play as one of six classes and embark on incredible quests set within the storied franchise. You can learn more about the game below and check out the latest trailer, as you can currently sign up ahead of time before the game's launch.
Musicat40.com

Imagine Dragons Confirm New Album, Reveal Name And Release Date

The band announced the news on Wednesday (June 30) on social media revealing the cover art and release date for their fifth album, Mercury Act 1. The album artwork features a shiny gold background with an illustration of a person falling. If the illustration looks familiar, the motif can also be found on the band's artwork for Evolve, Origins, and Night Visions.
MoviesComicBook

Moon Knight Trending Because Marvel Fans are Beyond Hyped

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a lot of projects on the horizon and while fans love ensemble stories and we're all looking forward to Eternals this fall, there are a lot of solo projects that fans are getting pretty excited about as well. When it comes to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, Spider-Man No Way Home, and more, fans are just counting down the days. But when it comes to the project that fans are most hyped for, well that might just be Moon Knight.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

"Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy – Kingdom" Trailer Released

After the first two chapters raised the stakes for Optimus Prime and his Transformers, Netflix's Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy – Kingdom finds Megatron and the Decepticons with an unmeasurable advantage over our heroes. But the final battle is still to be had, as viewers can expect the Maximals and the Predacons to join the search for the answer to the missing AllSpark. With that in mind, Netflix has released the official trailer for the third and final chapter along with the official key art poster for the six-episode finale.
TV & Videosfangirlish.com

‘Foundation’ Gets a Trailer and a Release Date

I’ve been patiently waiting for Foundation for what feels like ages. I grew up on Asimov, and this always seemed like the one book that wouldn’t get a live-action adaptation. And then one was announced, what I’m sure was 84 years ago. But finally we have a release date, and a trailer.
Moviescosmicbook.news

'Dune' Gets New Release Date

Warner Bros. has announced a new release date for Dune, which moves the movie away from the Oct. 8 release for James Bond: No Time To Die. Dune will now be released Oct. 22 in theaters including 3D and IMAX, and will also be screened at the upcoming Venice Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival.
Moviesepicstream.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home's First Teaser Could Drop After Loki's Finale

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Marvel fans have been puzzled by the fact that Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have yet to release an actual trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home despite the film hitting theaters in December. There's been a lot of speculation as to when the studios plan to...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Cyborg Spider-Man Swings On In With Hot Toys Exclusive Figure

It is almost Summer Convention season which means companies are starting to reseals their "SDCC" exclusives. Hot Toys is up next with a nice lineup of exclusive 2021 1/6th scale figures, starting with a new figure from the PlayStation exclusive game, Marvel's Spider-Man. The 90's Cyborg suit comes to life this time that features a new masked head sculpt, LED eye, and his new cybernetic arm. Originally appearing in Spider-Man #21, after a serious battle, Spidey gets an assist from Dethlock, dishing out some new upgrades. This costume design is a peak 90's design, and it was faithfully recreated in Marvel's Spider-Man game and now to your growing collections. Every piece of this suit is very well sculpted with an added metallic effect to Spidey's new cyborg arm to really have it shine. No price or pre-order information has been revealed by Hot Toys just yer, but fans will be able to find him and other Hot Toys collectibles right here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy