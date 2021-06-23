Red Wings’ Blashill to Be Sault Ste. Marie’s Fourth of July Parade Grand Marshal

SAULT STE MARIE — Sault Ste. Marie native and Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill will serve as the Sault Ste. Marie Fourth of July parade grand marshal. The parade will begin at 7 p.m. on July 4.

Blashill recently received a contract extension from the Red Wings after completing his sixth season as their head coach and 10th season overall. He has a record of 172-221-62 as a head coach and ranks sixth in franchise history in games coached and victories.

Before the July 4th parade, Blashill will be at a meet-and-greet event at the Pullar Community Building and Stadium on July 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

There’s more information on the parade at the Sault Ste. Marie website.