Run By The River successfully raises money for special projects

By Staff Reports
Ironton Tribune
 14 days ago

The 2021 Run By The River is in the books and helped the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County raise $4,500 for scholarships and other projects that will directly impact children in Greenup County. For the second year in a row the event was a virtual race due to limitations...

www.irontontribune.com
