Meals at No Charge for All Children at Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville

The Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville will be serving meals at no charge to children 18 and under. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved waivers for local school divisions and other federal meal program sponsors to implement the Summer Food Service Program to provide meals to children in the community free of charge through September 31, 2021. The waivers support access to nutritious meals while minimizing exposure to COVID-19. Meals are available to all children including those learning in-person or virtually and regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.