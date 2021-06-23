City plans big day for retiring radio host 'Big Chuck'

Vicky Klukkert | The Daily Star Radio personality Chuck D'Imperio displays the proclamation Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig presented to him Tuesday morning that made June 29 "Big Chuck D'Imperio Day" in Oneonta.

“Big Chuck” D'Imperio will hang up his headphones one last time on June 29 and call it a career after 33 years on Oneonta's WDOS radio station.

D'Imperio said he was surprised on the air Tuesday morning by Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig, who wanted to talk. He introduced Herzig, who read a proclamation announcing June 29, 2021, as “Big Chuck D'Imperio Day" in honor of his career.

“I was honored,” D'Imperio said.

D'Imperio announced his retirement on the air and also in his "I was just thinking" column in Tuesday's Daily Star. (His column will continue).

“I started in 1988 working for free and 33 years later, I'm wrapping up a morning show,” he said. “It's been great. I've had a lot of fun. It's been very rewarding and a pride and joy of my life.”

When he started, he said, the station played pop music. He said the station switched to country in 1992 and the last three or four years he has played a variety of music. He also had an oldies show on Thursday nights on WSRK for 21 years.

“I got to play some of the best music,” he said. “It's been a real pleasure to broadcast to the three counties. I always say I never worked a day in my life because I have loved every minute of it.”

During his time on the radio, D'Imperio said he has seen lots of changes.

“It was easier to get to a star,” he said. “I could try six months to get Taylor Swift, and I still couldn't get her. When we were playing country music, it was easy to talk to Barbara Mandrell, Glenn Campbell and Eddie Rabbitt and others. You could talk to them and ask for things to give away to listeners. Donna Fargo was a great country artist and so nice. We have exchanged letters for 25 years. Anne Murray, same thing. We would have contests for concert tickets and backstage passes. It was a great treat for our listeners.”

D'Imperio explained how the technology at radio station has changed during his career. He said when he started he was using reel-to-reel players and turntables, which morphed into cassettes and CDs and now it is all computerized.

Throughout his long career he said he completed 4,500 interviews of not only stars and people in the news, but of people in charge of nonprofits and community events to help get the news out about fundraisers and other events.

“I feel like I've talked to everyone,” he said. “I believe that everybody has a duty to contribute or serve their community. It could be a small way like giving blood or being kind to someone or a big way like volunteering for nonprofit agencies or helping with fundraisers. I really feel that's been a big part of my career.”

Another important aspect of his career was getting news out to the community during disasters. He said he wanted to be the one people trusted to get them the news they needed when something was happening in the area.

“There were serious times,” he said. “During 9/11 it was important to be on the air. When (slain state trooper) Ricky Parisian was killed it was an important time to get the news out. Whenever there is a blizzard, major fire or flood it's important to let people know what's happening.”

For the past 26 years, he has also had "water cooler" talks with WZOZ announcer Leslie Ann Parmeter on the air.

“Chuck and I are partners in crime, we're buddies and we have had a lot of fun,” Parmeter said. “We've had lots and lots and lots of laughs throughout the years. He's had the longest morning radio show in Oneonta. We have had a lot of fun, but have also been serious, whether it was the terrible flooding or 9/11 or this past year. He's ending on the biggest story, but thankfully we seem to be on the other side of it.”

In addition to writing articles for the radio station's website, which he said he will continue to do so, he writes books about upstate New York. On Saturday, his latest book, “Open House,” about 35 historic homes in upstate New York, won the Central New York Writers Institute award for best non-fiction book.

D'Imperio has written 10 books about upstate New York and is working on two books that he said should come out at the end of the year. In addition to researching and writing about interesting places, he travels the state to give lectures about his books. A lot of the material he has written about has made it on the air. He said he will continue to write about upstate New York, as there are many interesting stories to tell.

After retirement, he plans to travel with his wife, Trish, who is an English teacher at Schenevus, to visit his children and step-children and his three grandchildren in other parts of the country. He also said he would like to teach young people how to write.

“I'm ready for the next chapter,” he said.

Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.