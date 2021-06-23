Pistons Win NBA Draft Lottery, Will Select First in NBA Draft

The Detroit Pistons entered Tuesday night’s NBA Draft Lottery with a 14.0% chance of receiving the top overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and Detroit won the lottery to pick No. 1 overall. The NBA Draft is on July 29.

The Pistons last held a No. 1 overall pick in 1970 when they selected Bob Lanier from St. Bonaventure. This is the highest Detroit will draft since the 2003 NBA Draft when they selected Darko Milicic with the No. 2 overall pick.

Oklahoma State point guard Cade Cunningham is considered the favorite to be the top overall pick, according to multiple mock drafts. He averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game during his freshman year for the Cowboys. Gonzaga point guard Jalen Suggs, G-League shooting guard Jalen Green and USC center Evan Mobley are other prospects expected to be considered with the pick.

The Pistons went 20-52 this past season for the second-worst record in the NBA. Jerami Grant led the team with 22.3 points per game.