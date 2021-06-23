Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Pistons Win NBA Draft Lottery, Will Select First in NBA Draft

By Matthew Doyle
Posted by 
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 14 days ago

The Detroit Pistons entered Tuesday night’s NBA Draft Lottery with a 14.0% chance of receiving the top overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and Detroit won the lottery to pick No. 1 overall. The NBA Draft is on July 29.

The Pistons last held a No. 1 overall pick in 1970 when they selected Bob Lanier from St. Bonaventure. This is the highest Detroit will draft since the 2003 NBA Draft when they selected Darko Milicic with the No. 2 overall pick.

Oklahoma State point guard Cade Cunningham is considered the favorite to be the top overall pick, according to multiple mock drafts. He averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game during his freshman year for the Cowboys. Gonzaga point guard Jalen Suggs, G-League shooting guard Jalen Green and USC center Evan Mobley are other prospects expected to be considered with the pick.

The Pistons went 20-52 this past season for the second-worst record in the NBA. Jerami Grant led the team with 22.3 points per game.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
MISportsNow

MISportsNow

Traverse City, MI
56
Followers
1K+
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Jalen Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft Lottery#The Detroit Pistons#Nba Draft Lottery#The Nba Draft#Oklahoma State#Cowboys#Gonzaga#G League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Former Pistons in NBA Finals show Detroit’s past mistakes

It’s official: the 2021 NBA Finals will be played between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks. Both are teams who did it the right way– mostly through the draft and trades. Some big-ish free agents were signed, but both teams were honest about how they built conference champions, which should give the Detroit Pistons hope that it can happen in the Motor City.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Comparing Killian Hayes to NBA greats

There is absolutely no reason why Killian Hayes should be considered a bust this early in his career with the Detroit Pistons. It might be a sad possibility down the line but, after an injury-riddled rookie campaign, saying he was a bust is just not true. Just because he has shown poor judgment when it comes to shooting does not mean he can’t be a talent. Passing is the most important part of his position, and he is already a very exciting passer.
NBAMidland Reporter-Telegram

Aaron Wiggins will stay in the NBA draft, forgoing his senior season at Maryland

Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins will forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility and keep his name in the NBA draft, he told The Washington Post on Monday night. Wiggins could have returned to College Park for his senior season, but the feedback he received from NBA teams in recent weeks gave him confidence in his draft stock.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

Ranking top 4 options for Orlando Magic with No. 5 pick in 2021 NBA Draft

The Orlando Magic made back-to-back playoff appearances the last two NBA seasons, but this year, they seemed to take another step back as an organization and enter yet another rebuilding process. This front-office just did not see things trending in a positive direction, so they moved on from Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon at the NBA trade deadline and then they parted ways with Steve Clifford after just three seasons.
NBA247Sports

Rick Pitino gives honest assessment of RJ Barrett's development from Duke to NBA

Iona coach Rick Pitino had a backhanded compliment for New York Knicks star RJ Barrett after the former Duke wing lit up Pitino's Greece team in the fourth quarter of Canada's 97-91 win in an Olympic qualifier last week. Pitino praised Barrett, who scored 12 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, for his development since his time at Duke.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal And Robert Horry Say They Will Never Root For The Clippers: "Hell No."

With the Los Angeles Lakers officially eliminated from the playoffs, the Clippers are the only California-based team left in the fight for the title. Even still, there are some Californians who remain unwilling to root for them. Shaquille O'Neal and Robert Horry are among that group, as they revealed in a recent appearance on "The Big" podcast:
NBAanonymouseagle.com

Dawson Garcia Has Withdrawn From The 2021 NBA Draft

On Tuesday afternoon, Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported the news that Marquette freshman forward Dawson Garcia will be withdrawing his name for consideration for the 2021 NBA Draft. Goodman included a note that the big man from Minnesota will be considering between returning to Marquette and transferring, either to Arizona, North Carolina, or Illinois.
NBAHerald & Review

Watch now: Former Illini star Kofi Cockburn withdraws from NBA Draft, remains in NCAA transfer portal

CHAMPAIGN -- Former Illinois star Kofi Cockburn is returning to college, but whether or not he rejoins the Illini remains to be seen. Cockburn withdrew from the 2021 NBA Draft on Tuesday, as first reported by Prospective Insight's Andrew Slater, and will remain in the NCAA transfer portal. The deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft and still maintain NCAA eligibility is Wednesday.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

5 potential sleepers to watch in the 2021 NBA Draft

The lottery for the 2021 NBA Draft has been decided, prompting mock drafters to alter their predictions on who will be going where. Names like Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jalen Green, Jalen Suggs, and Jonathan Kuminga have dominated discussions when speaking about the top prospects available in the draft. For...
NBAPosted by
The Associated Press

Jayhawks' Agbaji, Martin withdraw from NBA draft

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Versatile forward Ochai Agbaji and high-scoring point guard Remy Martin withdrew from the NBA draft Tuesday, opting instead to help Kansas chase a sixth national championship. Agbaji announced his decision to return to the Jayhawks, whom he helped reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament,...
NBAoklahoman.com

Thunder: Five things to know about NBA Draft prospect Scottie Barnes

The 2021 NBA Draft might very well live up to the “five-player draft” it’s been labeled for months, but don’t be surprised if Scottie Barnes crashes the party on July 29. The Big Five of Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jalen Green, Jalen Suggs and Jonathan Kuminga seems to be morphing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy