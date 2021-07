Like it or not, social media is not only here to stay, but also an integral part of the professional musician’s career. Our path has never been an easy one: learning one’s craft and honing our musical skills on our chosen instruments. As times change, this musical foundation has become a smaller portion of our required skill set, making way for other vital areas. One of which, since the advent of social media and the onset of a pandemic, is self-promotion on platforms like Facebook and Instagram.