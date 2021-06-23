Participants excited for Ironman despite anticipated scorching temperatures

With temperatures topping 101 degrees F and temperatures on the ground during the men’s race hitting 133 — according to the Coeur d’Alene/Post Falls Press — 2,100 racers set out to tackle a brutally hot Ironman Coeur d’Alene course on Sunday. With a tough course and a “heat dome” hovering over the Pacific Northwest, the race saw a 27% DNF rate—one of the highest reported in Ironman history. Despite the conditions, up-and-coming American pro Sam Long took the title in 8:07:40, over a field that included 2017 Ironman world championship runner up Lionel Sanders (who faded to 13th). On the women’s side, Australian Carrie Lester broke the tape in 8:54:51 ahead of women like 2015 Ironman Coeur d’Alene winner, Heather Jackson (who flatted and DNF’d around 100 miles into the bike). For more on the race, check out the weekend recap here. Scroll down to see how it played out in pictures.