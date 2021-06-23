Participants excited for Ironman despite anticipated scorching temperatures

For the first time since 1956, our area has seen ten days of 90 degree highs or higher through the end of June. Including this year, this will be the eighth time we have achieved ten or more 90 degree highs through June 30th. Although, we are well off the all-time record for the month of June (24 days above ninety in 1934). The previous seven years heavily varied in total ninety degree days for the year. Although it will be hard to top 38 ninety degree days before the end of the year (also set in 1934), this year will definitely have its fair share more of scorchers to come. In fact, the Fourth of July forecast has three 90 degree days in a row.