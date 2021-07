Tony Blair would “obviously” have been a better leader than Boris Johnson during the pandemic, Dominic Cummings has said.The prime minister’s former top adviser also said Mr Johnson admitted in 2016 it would be “ludicrous” for him to take the top job.Mr Cummings claimed the admission came on the day after the EU referendum which delivered victory for Leave and just after David Cameron announced he would quit as PM.Elsewhere, Ireland’s foreign minister Simon Coveney has said a joint article published by the Brexit minister and Northern Ireland secretary was “very strange” and their approach to addressing perceived problems with the protocol have the potential to cause "huge problems". Read More Boris Johnson urged to ditch ‘Trumpian’ plans for voter IDBoris Johnson set to announce easing of social distancing rules despite backlash from scientistsIs Boris Johnson going to restore the cut in foreign aid?