Lake County, OH

Drive-by shooting in Lake County wounds 19-year-old man

By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 14 days ago
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Police and the Lake County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after a 19-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting. According to the sheriff’s department, the shooting occurred at about 3 a.m. Sunday. Deputies and officers were called to the intersection of Newell Street and Lexington Avenue for reports of a single-vehicle crash for a vehicle with four people inside, including the gunshot victim.

