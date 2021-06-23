Cancel
Winfield, IN

Over objections, Winfield Town Council approves 515-lot subdivision

By Steve Euvino
NWI.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINFIELD — Despite public objection to the proposal, the Town Council voted Tuesday in favor of the 515-lot Aylesworth Farms subdivision between 109th and 117th avenues. Council members voted 3-0 to accept the Plan Commission’s favorable recommendation from June 10 for a zone change from agricultural to planned development residential. Members Timothy Clayton, David Anderson and Zach Beaver voted in favor, while Gerald Stiener and Jon Derwinski were not present.

www.nwitimes.com
