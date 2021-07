There is no denying a crisis on our southern border exists, unless you’re President Joe Biden and his border czar Vice President Kamala Harris. Only five months into 2021, Border Patrol experienced 929,868 encounters with illegal migrants crossing our southern border. To put this massive number into perspective, there were only 458,088 encounters in all of 2020. This significant increase shows how the Biden administration’s immigration policies are failing. The humanitarian, public health, and national security crisis worsens with each day, without any proposed path from the president to address the problem at hand properly.