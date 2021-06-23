Lake Roosevelt bans all fires in recreation area

Park District Brings Back Fourth of July Fireworks The Round Lake Area Park District is happy to announce it will again offer fireworks this year during the Fourth of July weekend. The fireworks, sponsored by Meijer, will launch at dusk on Saturday, July 3, near the Round Lake Beach Cultural and Civic Center, 2007 Civic Center Way, Round Lake Beach. “The Round Lake Area Park District is excited to be partnering once again with the Village of Round Lake Beach and Meijer to host the 2021 fireworks display,” said Katie Gamroth, Superintendent of Recreation for the Park District. “We look forward to seeing our community back out this summer enjoying all the Park District has to offer.” Prior to the fireworks, the Village of Round Lake Beach is bringing in food and beer vendors, and bands to add to the festivities. The headliner band, Fast Times (Rockin’ the 80’s), will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. For more information about the Round Lake Area Park District and the many programs it offers, visit the website www.rlapd.org.