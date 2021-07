This morning a fox was spotted at a park in Rome, and it looked to be carrying a dead animal in its mouth. Be on the lookout!. Although it isn't really all that much of a rarity to actually see a fox in public, it can be a little worrisome. According to the Humane Society, a fox typically won't even go near a human. Obviously, that is certainly a good thing. Sometimes though, they might associate a human with getting food, and then it can end up becoming quite a problem. A problem made even bigger as the one spotted this morning actually was seen near a playground at a park in Rome.