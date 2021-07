After getting postponed the previous day because of the weather, Dunkirk High School played its Section VI playoff opener against Alden on Tuesday. The Maraduers entered the postseason as the number 2 seed in the Class B-1 bracket, but they got upset by 7-seed Alden by a score of 13-7 in their quarterfinal matchup at Al Stuhlmiller Field, broadcast on WDOE.