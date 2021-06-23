God soothes your heart over loss with four more feet

The Bible tells us “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God” (Philippians 4:6). When we’re feeling anxious, one of the best things we can do is turn to God in prayer. The ability for prayer to relieve our anxiety and depression only happens when our relationship with God is secure. When we believe God is loving, and we trust Him to handle our needs, we move away from stress and worry and enter a place of healing. There is power in prayer to change not only the situation that is being prayed about or for, but also to change the one that is praying. When we are in the presence of God, we are laying our lives before Him in complete submission and dependence. The Bible says “Draw near to God, and He will draw near to you” (James 4:8 ESV). When we pray in the presence of God, we are seeking peace. From Scripture we are told that there is nothing for us to be anxious about when we seek Him in prayer and turn things over to Him. We know that God is separated from our hearts when we lack peace, and God is present in our hearts when peace is present. Here are eight ways to turn your anxiety over to God.