God soothes your heart over loss with four more feet

By REGINA BUTLER Pontotoc Progress
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than nine weeks now I have wondered where my little Tuck is. He climbed out of the one window I did not check on Sunday, April 18 and I have not seen him since. I’ve asked folks around if they have seen him to no avail. It has been hard walking on without my little brown bit of fur that followed me everywhere. So if you have seen him, please let me know.

