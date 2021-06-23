Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

Sabres Legend Rene Robert Dies at Age 72

chautauquatoday.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA player who was a legendary part of the Buffalo Sabres' early years has passed away. The Sabres have announced that Rene Robert died on Tuesday at the age of 72. His passing followed a recent heart attack he suffered in Florida. Robert was acquired by the Sabres in 1972 and became part of the team's famed "French Connection" line that also featured Gilbert Perreault and Rick Martin. Robert stayed in Buffalo through 1979 and amassed 552 points in a Sabres uniform, which is currently sixth in franchise history.

chautauquatoday.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, NY
Buffalo, NY
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Buffalo, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Pegula
Person
Gilbert Perreault
Person
Rick Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Buffalo Sabres#The French Connection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
News Break
Sports
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall on north Florida's Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall Wednesday on north Florida's Gulf Coast, and could bring with it as much as 9 inches of rain, flooding and life-threatening storm surge. The National Hurricane Center said at 11 a.m. that Elsa made landfall in Taylor County with maximum sustained winds near 65 mph and higher gusts. Tropical storm-force winds extended outward up to 90 miles.
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. Last week, she was disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field on Tuesday said coaches chose not...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump files lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google

Former President Trump is leading a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google, as well as their CEOs, over allegations of censorship after the companies took action to ban and suspend his accounts. “Our case will prove this censorship is unlawful, it's unconstitutional and it's completely un-American,” Trump said...
CharitiesPosted by
Reuters

Gates Foundation says co-chair Melinda could leave after two years

July 7 (Reuters) - The Gates Foundation said on Wednesday co-chair Melinda French Gates could leave the charitable foundation after two years if either she or billionaire Bill Gates decide they cannot continue to lead the foundation together. The foundation will also be expanding the number of trustees to oversee...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Delta variant already dominant in U.S., CDC estimates show

July 7 (Reuters) - The Delta variant is already the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, according to data modeling done by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the health agency's estimates the Delta variant became dominant in the country over the two...

Comments / 1

Community Policy