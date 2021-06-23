Sabres Legend Rene Robert Dies at Age 72

A player who was a legendary part of the Buffalo Sabres' early years has passed away. The Sabres have announced that Rene Robert died on Tuesday at the age of 72. His passing followed a recent heart attack he suffered in Florida. Robert was acquired by the Sabres in 1972 and became part of the team's famed "French Connection" line that also featured Gilbert Perreault and Rick Martin. Robert stayed in Buffalo through 1979 and amassed 552 points in a Sabres uniform, which is currently sixth in franchise history.