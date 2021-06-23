Islanders vow to be ‘much different team’ in Game 6

Last season, the Islanders were two wins away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final in the bubble, but their playoff run ended with an overtime loss to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning in game six of the Eastern Conference Final. Fast forward a season and the Islanders were right back in the same situation trailing Tampa Bay three games to two and needing an overtime win in game six to keep their season alive. This time, the Islanders staved off elimination with a 3-2 win over the Lightning at Nassau Coliseum thanks to an overtime goal from Anthony Beauvillier.