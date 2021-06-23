Cancel
Watch: Rays’ Wander Franco, MLB’s top prospect, hits 3-run homer vs. Red Sox in debut

By Tom Westerholm
Boston
Franco launched the blast off Eduardo Rodriguez in the fifth inning.

Wander Franco of the Tampa Bay Rays reacts after hitting a home run during his Major League debut in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox. Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Wander Franco, Major League Baseball’s top prospect, didn’t disappoint in his debut on Tuesday.

With the Rays trailing the Red Sox 5-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Franco lifted a line drive over the left-field wall at Tropicana Field — a three-run blast that tied the game.

Here’s a look at the homer.

Franco’s dad enjoyed the moment as well.

MLB’s prospect site praises Franco’s swing, approach, and plate discipline.

“Franco has the physical tools and natural ability needed to become the top switch-hitter of his generation,” the scouting report reads. “He creates electric bat speed with his exceptionally strong hands and wrists, and he knows how to manipulate his swing to put barrel to ball and make consistent hard contact to all fields.”

A game-tying three-run homer is an appropriate debut for a player who pulled up to the park for his first big-league game in a Rolls Royce.

Boston, MA
