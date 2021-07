The Charlotte Hornets wing depth was stretched to its limits during the 2020-2021 season, and that was a big reason for the late season struggles. Gordon Hayward is due to soak up most of the wing minutes, but he’s by no means a sure bet to stay healthy. Malik Monk seems likely to depart in free agency, leaving Jalen McDaniels and Cody Martin as the next two candidates to soak up wing minutes when the Hornets aren’t using their guards to fill that spot.