Nate Ebner Withdraws From US Rugby Team, Opening Door To Giants Reunion

By Ben Levine
profootballrumors.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNate Ebner won’t be heading to the Olympics after all. The veteran free agent announced today that he’s no longer competing for a spot on the USA rugby squad, thus taking him out of contention for the summer games. This opens the door for the Giants to finally re-sign Ebner.

