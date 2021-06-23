Cancel
O's fall short despite López's quality start

MLB
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrioles right-hander Jorge López delivered his best outing of the season, but it was not enough as they fell, 3-1, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday night. The O's have lost 12 of their last 13 games and their record fell to 23-50. López pitched a season-high 6...

