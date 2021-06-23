Cancel
LEADING OFF: Ohtani back on mound, Franco's smashing start

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look at what's happening around the majors on Wednesday:. Two-way star Shohei Ohtani is back on the mound, taking on Kevin Gausman and the Giants at Angel Stadium. Because the game is being played in an American League park, it has the potential to be the first where an NL team uses a designated hitter and the AL team does not. Ohtani has hit for himself in seven of his starts this season and went into Tuesday tied for the major league lead with 23 home runs.

