NYC Democratic mayoral primary to proceed to ranked-choice counting after no candidate wins majority outright, CNN projects
CNN — The New York City Democratic mayoral primary winner will be determined using ranked-choice voting tabulation, CNN projects. Voters in the Big Apple had the option to rank up to five of the 13 candidates in the race. Since no candidate will win a majority of the vote outright, the New York City Board of Elections will tabulate voters' ranked choices to determine the winner.www.wral.com