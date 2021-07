It’s almost time for the annual county fair! What comes to mind when you hear the word “fair?” Do you think of rides and food? To a 4-H member, it’s much more. It is the opportunity to showcase the projects they have been working on over the past year. The fair experience in 2021 will be a bit different for Adams County 4-H members but we sure hope to showcase what they were able to accomplish during the challenges of COVID.