Saint Joseph, MO

Bowman, Hook win Highland Classic

By Micaela Dea News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
 15 days ago

The 48th Annual Highland Classic featured a day of close competition as the duo of Sally Bowman and Diane Hook came out on top of the Championship Flight with a score of 70 to top the multi-champion pair in Trish Herzog and Erin Priddy, who finished one stroke back Tuesday at St. Joseph Country Club.

On a beautiful summer day, the one day tournament featured 48 teams of two with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.

Bowman and Hook won the event with a 1-under 70. Herzog and Priddy finished at even-par 71.

Rounding out the other medalists of the Championship Flight, the pair of Tonya Young and Patty Smith scored 74 to place third, and Grace Landes and Dorothy Towle scored 75 to earn fourth place.

Young and Smith finished at 3-over, while Landes and Towle came in at 4-over.

