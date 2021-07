Somewhere around mid-May, the St. Louis Cardinals’ season completely derailed. Their performance since has been dreadful. Admittedly, there were warning signs before the season. Many projection systems saw the NL Central as a middling crapshoot between the Cardinals, Brewers, and Cubs, with the Reds standing on the periphery. Through the first 38 games, the Cardinals made those projections look silly, running out to one of MLB’s best records. Then everything fell apart, and here we are. They couldn’t salvage a win against the lowly Tigers. They lost at home to the Pirates. They haven’t even looked competitive and it’s an embarrassment.