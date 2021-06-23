Pick of the Day: Poppycock 6/29 (in NYC)
Not only are venues and shows coming back in the realm of live comedy, but new things are springing up from the ruins of the pandemic that we are very much excited to see. The exquisite Slipper Room, which hosted so many beloved comedy and variety shows, not only survived, but is back at a robust schedule several nights out of the week. In fact, they're about to have a brand new show, that ought to be high class affair with the appropriate name, Poppycock.