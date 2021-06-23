Cancel
Check Out This Detailed Overview Trailer for Skyward Sword HD

By Editorials
zeldadungeon.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarning: This new trailer contains some spoilers for Skyward Sword. Skyward Sword HD will be released on July 16th, which is less than one month away. To prepare for the game’s release, Nintendo has put out a detailed overview trailer for the game on their official YouTube channel. This four-minute trailer includes a large amount of footage from the upcoming re-release, with many of the game’s different environments and characters shown off.

