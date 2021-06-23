Check Out This Detailed Overview Trailer for Skyward Sword HD

Nintendo has just released a full five-minute overview trailer of its upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD remake. From the video, we see the extent of how the resolution for the 2011 Wii game has been increased for the Nintendo Switch. What’s more, the new trailer now shows how the game will incorporate the Switch’s Joy-Con controller into the gameplay. There’s also the option to play handheld for those who like playing the traditional way or for those with a Switch Lite.