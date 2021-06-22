Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Liberals to introduce new hate speech bill, possibly bringing back controversial Section 13

By Anja Karadeglija
wiartonecho.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRight before the House of Commons breaks for summer, the Liberal government will introduce a new bill tackling hate speech, which could bring back a controversial law under the Canadian Human Rights Act. Justice Minister David Lametti has given notice the government will introduce a new bill, dealing with “hate...

www.wiartonecho.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crimes#Hate Speech#Conservative Party#The House Of Commons#Liberal#Justice#C 10#The National Post#Crown#Ccla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
Related
Americaswiartonecho.com

New hate law could have chilling effect, free speech advocates say

Free speech advocates say the Liberal government’s re-introduction of a new version of a controversial hate speech law involving the Canadian Human Rights Commission brings back the same problems that led to its repeal in 2013. “The concerns that we had with (Section 13) continue to be concerns,” said Cara...
AustraliaThe Guardian

New Zealand moves to toughen hate speech laws in wake of Christchurch attacks

New Zealand is looking to toughen its hate speech laws, introducing much harsher penalties for those who incite or “normalise” discrimination or hatred. The changes come after a royal commission of inquiry into the Christchurch mosque terror attacks, in which a white supremacist killed 51 people. Currently, the maximum penalties...
POTUSMSNBC

'Like the mob': Trump in trouble as family member floats Ivanka flipping

Citizen Donald Trump is speaking out about the criminal probe into his namesake organization, admitting the crime during a rally and downplaying the charges. Prosecutors are still pressuring Trump’s money man Allen Weisselberg to start talking. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to discuss the latest in the investigation.
Americassteynonline.com

Hating on Speech

The Canadian government is in the process of seizing control of the internet to mandate Canadian content, so we bring you a Trudeau-compliant edition of The Mark Steyn Show, with our deputy senior assistant vice-president of Canadian affairs, Andrew Lawton, taking the helm to deliver substitute-guest-host-level excellence. In this episode,...
POTUSNewsweek

Trump Lawsuit Claims Michelle Obama, Democrats Coerced Facebook to Ban Him

Former President Donald Trump is blaming Democrats, including former first lady Michelle Obama, for pressuring Facebook to ban him from the platform, thereby making it harder for him to run for president in 2024. Trump filed a class-action lawsuit against Facebook on Wednesday, alleging that the platform violated his and...
Congress & CourtsWest Virginia Record

WEST VIRGINIA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Attorney General Morrisey Applauds Supreme Court Victories on Election Laws, Free Speech

West Virginia Attorney General issued the following announcement on July 1. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey applauded two victories at the U.S. Supreme Court. He had joined briefs supporting the prevailing side in both instances. Both opinions were announced Thursday. In the first case, the Supreme Court upheld the...
Congress & Courtstheforumnewsgroup.com

Gillibrand Bill Introduces New Consumer Watchdog Agency

“It’s critical that we modernize the way we handle technology,” Sen. Gillibrand said. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) on Thursday announced her renewed legislation, the Data Protection Act of 2021, which would create the Data Protection Agency, an independent federal agency that would protect Americans’ data, safeguard their privacy, and ensure data practices are fair and transparent. First introduced in 2020, the updated legislation has undergone significant improvements, including updated provisions to protect against privacy harms and discrimination, oversee the use of high-risk data practices, and to examine and propose remedies for the social, ethical, and economic impacts of data collection. Additionally, the DPA would have the authority and resources to effectively enforce data protection rules—created either by itself or Congress—and would be equipped with a broad range of enforcement tools, including civil penalties, injunctive relief, and equitable remedies. The DPA would promote data protection and privacy innovation across public and private sectors, developing model privacy and data protection standards, guidelines, and policies for use by the private sector. The U.S. is one of the only democracies, and the only member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, without a federal data protection agency. Senator Brown is an original cosponsor of the Data Protection Act.
ElectionsChicago Sun-Times

Voting Rights: The movement for justice will not be deterred

The right-wing majority on the Supreme Court just undercut the Voting Rights Act again. Having gutted the section that required pre-approval of state voting laws to protect the rights of minorities to vote in Shelby v. Holder, Republican-appointed justices now have castrated the backup clause — Section 2 — which bans racial discrimination in election practices in Brnovich v. DNC.
Presidential ElectionCNN

Hillary Clinton: 'We are witnessing a concerted attempt to destabilize the democratic process'

(CNN) — Hillary Clinton called out the Republican-led crackdown on voting rights and urged Americans to fight for access to the ballot box in an op-ed published Wednesday. "We are witnessing a concerted attempt to destabilize the democratic process and delegitimize our multi-racial democracy, carried out in full view of the American people. As Democrats, it's not enough to push back one law, one court case or even one election at a time. We need to fundamentally change the way we think about and fight back against this blatant, sweeping effort," Clinton wrote in the op-ed, which published on Democracy Docket, the progressive platform founded by former Clinton campaign counsel Marc Elias.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
BET

Cori Bush Faces Backlash Over July 4th Comment

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush ignited fireworks on Sunday (July 4) social media for her Fourth of July tweet. “When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people,” the Missouri Democrat said. “This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free.”
POTUSMSNBC

‘My dad did that’: Trump Jr.’s damage control backfires amid criminal Trump Org probe

After the Trump Organization and its CFO Allen Weisselberg were indicted for charges including tax fraud and conspiracy, Trump’s children are speaking out for the first time about the criminal probe. Donald Trump Jr. posted a thirteen minute video intending to defend his father, but possibly making things worse by admitting Trump paid for Weisselberg’s grandkids’ school. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber explains why his statement is significant and the latest in the investigation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy