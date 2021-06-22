Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

June 22- At the Capitol with Rep. Marion O'Neill

By Rep. Marion O'Neill
 15 days ago

Over the weekend, the House passed three budget bills. First among them is the Higher Education Omnibus bill which funds higher education at $3.5 billion, which is $100 million over the base appropriation. The bill was negotiated in secret by the House and Senate chairs and the Commissioner of Higher Education under direction of the Governor. This bill will allow Minnesota State College and Universities to raise tuition 3.5% without doing anything to address the skyrocketing cost of college. It also spends a million dollars on a working group to figure out how to send a letter to high school students in 10 school districts to inform them about their opportunities at public colleges and universities. It should be noted that all 201 legislators send a letter to every high school senior every year already. Meanwhile, the bill underfunds Republican priorities like public safety on campuses and additional mental health resources. The shooting of five innocent bystanders in Dinkytown over the weekend highlights the public safety crisis in the neighborhoods surrounding the U of M Minneapolis. For these reasons, I voted no.

