No. 1 Cheyenne Mountain uses fourth quarter rally over No. 2 Evergreen to claim 4A boys lacrosse state title

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The 4A boys lacrosse state championship lived up to the hype on Tuesday night at Englewood High School. But a 5-4 final score? No one saw the coming. No. 1 Cheyenne Mountain scraped and grinded out a gritty one-goal win over No. 2 Evergreen to claim its third state championship in program history. The Cougars came up just short in their first-ever title game appearance.