Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Englewood, CO

No. 1 Cheyenne Mountain uses fourth quarter rally over No. 2 Evergreen to claim 4A boys lacrosse state title

9News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The 4A boys lacrosse state championship lived up to the hype on Tuesday night at Englewood High School. But a 5-4 final score? No one saw the coming. No. 1 Cheyenne Mountain scraped and grinded out a gritty one-goal win over No. 2 Evergreen to claim its third state championship in program history. The Cougars came up just short in their first-ever title game appearance.

www.9news.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evergreen, CO
Sports
City
Evergreen, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Englewood, CO
Sports
City
Englewood, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheyenne Mountain#Cougars#Indians#Chsaa#Prep Rally#Next#Denver Broncos#App#Roku#Kusa#Apple Tv And Fire Tv#9news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Lacrosse
News Break
Sports
Related
AmericasPosted by
The Hill

Haitian president assassinated in attack at home

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated during an attack on his private residence, according to multiple reports. First lady Martine Moïse was also hospitalized following the attack, The Associated Press reported, noting the country had become increasingly unstable in recent months. Claude Joseph, the country’s interim prime minister, called the...
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday said that coaches...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Britney Spears' attorney to resign from conservatorship case

Britney Spears' attorney filed a motion to resign as her counsel Tuesday, almost two weeks after Spears testified that she wanted to choose her own attorney in her conservatorship. Samuel D. Ingham III, who was appointed to Spears' case in 2008, said in documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior...
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie dies after fireworks accident

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident at a Michigan home on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby...

Comments / 0

Community Policy