Discovery Camp is walking in a winter wonderland! Campers will beat the hot temperatures by celebrating the winter season in July with fun and frosty activities. Objective: Participate in activities that encourage team building, critical thinking, and leadership skills. To build confidence in participant's ability to lead, learn and experience new things. Participate in activities that promote learning in the following areas: Science, Math, History, Art, and Physical Education. Participants will develop and expand in social skills by working in groups to perform various activities to meet goals. Specifically, during "Winter Wonderland" Week will learn about the winter season, emphasizing weather and winter around the world.