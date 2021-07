Although it could be said that adversity and youth caught up with the Pipestone Area softball team at the MSHSL Class AA state tournament, June-15-16, at Caswell Park in North Mankato, it was the Arrows’ ability to combat those aspects during their spring campaign that helped the four-time defending Section 3AA champions qualify for a fifth-consecutive state tournament and ultimately place fourth in the state – bowing out to Annandale 11-7 in the third-place game Wednesday (June 16) morning.