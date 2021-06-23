Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyandotte County, KS

BPU approves one-month moratorium on utility disconnections

By Mary Rupert
wyandottedaily.com
 14 days ago

The Board of Public Utilities, in a unanimous vote at a special Zoom meeting Tuesday night, June 22, approved a one-month moratorium on residential utility disconnections. Board member Jeff Bryant made the motion for the moratorium, and it was seconded by Rose Mulvany Henry. Bryant said he would like the board to review the decision at the BPU’s second meeting in July to determine whether an extension would be granted then.

www.wyandottedaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Wyandotte County, KS
Government
County
Wyandotte County, KS
Wyandotte County, KS
Business
State
Missouri State
City
Milan, KS
Local
Kansas Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bryant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disconnection#Bpu#Board#Build Power Mokan#Kansas Emergency Rental#Kera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
AmericasPosted by
The Hill

Haitian president assassinated in attack at home

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated during an attack on his private residence, according to multiple reports. First lady Martine Moïse was also hospitalized following the attack, The Associated Press reported, noting the country had become increasingly unstable in recent months. Claude Joseph, the country’s interim prime minister, called the...
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday said that coaches...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Britney Spears' attorney to resign from conservatorship case

Britney Spears' attorney filed a motion to resign as her counsel Tuesday, almost two weeks after Spears testified that she wanted to choose her own attorney in her conservatorship. Samuel D. Ingham III, who was appointed to Spears' case in 2008, said in documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior...
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie dies after fireworks accident

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident at a Michigan home on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby...

Comments / 0

Community Policy