The boy in the bundle has a name after five decades. The boy in the bundle finally has a nameNational Center of Missing and Exploited Children. A little boy with blond hair who was wrapped in a blanket with wire was discovered over 50 years ago on the 11th of July 1963. He was found in the water of Keen County Reservoir in Jackson County by a fisherman, and he had been weighed down with iron weights in the blanket he was wrapped in.