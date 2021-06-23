Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Islanders vow to be ‘much different team’ in Game 6

By Mollie Walker
New York Post
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo the Islanders, Monday night’s 8-0 thrashing at the hands of the Lightning was just another loss they have to overcome, no matter the fashion it came in. The Isles looked like a shell of themselves in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup semifinal series, borderline a different team than they’ve been throughout the entire playoffs. There was no structure, minimal discipline and zero offensive drive, which resulted in the Islanders’ most lopsided loss in franchise playoff history — and easily the worst defeat of the Barry Trotz era.

nypost.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Cizikas
Person
Mathew Barzal
Person
Barry Trotz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#Nassau Coliseum#Game 6#Stanley Cup#The Blue Jackets#Barclays Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLNHL

Game 6 Preview: Islanders vs. Lightning

The Islanders face a must-win Game 6 on Wednesday night as they trail the semifinal series against Tampa 3-2 "You're going to see a very different team." The New York Islanders have their backs against the wall for the first time in the postseason as they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in a must-win Game 6 on Wednesday night at Nassau Coliseum.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Islanders: Barry Trotz Game 7 History

Game 7. The New York Islanders will be participating in one of the greatest spectacles in all of sports which is both exciting and petrifying all at the same time. After a dramatic Game 6 victory, it’s going to be just as dramatic if not more so tonight. Luckily, they...
NHLNHL

Islanders Embracing Game 7 Moment

The Islanders are looking add another memorable moment as they play for a chance to go to Stanley Cup Final. Barry Trotz has talked extensively about moments during the New York Islanders playoff run. Mainly how they are to be enjoyed, as the nights filled with playoff magic are few and fleeting in the grand scheme, but are the ones that will be remembered years from now.
NHLnysportsday.com

The Islanders Understand The Message For Game Seven Against The Lightning

Last season, the Islanders were two wins away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final in the bubble, but their playoff run ended with an overtime loss to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning in game six of the Eastern Conference Final. Fast forward a season and the Islanders were right back in the same situation trailing Tampa Bay three games to two and needing an overtime win in game six to keep their season alive. This time, the Islanders staved off elimination with a 3-2 win over the Lightning at Nassau Coliseum thanks to an overtime goal from Anthony Beauvillier.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Boston Bruins: 7 players who won’t return next season

The Boston Bruins were knocked out in the second round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs by the New York Islanders so now the offseason begins and it will be a busy one for the B’s. Getting knocked out in the second round is disappointing to say the least. The...
NHLCBS Sports

Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Slated to start Game 6

Varlamov is expected to start Wednesday's Game 6 home clash with Tampa Bay, per Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com. Varlamov will retake his place between the pipes after getting the hook in Game 5 after conceding three goals on just 16 shots. The Bolts piled on another five goals on relief netminder Ilya Sorokin which no doubt factored into coach Barry Trotz's decision to stick with Varlamov.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Islanders Record In Games After Allowing 5+ Goals

Well, that was awful. It doesn’t get much worse than an 8-0 loss after one of the more intense games that this team has played all season long. Now, with their season on the line, the Islanders return to Nassau Coliseum. To the Islanders credit, they’re an excellent home team....
NHLNew York Post

This Islanders team will live on forever no matter what

Five minutes later, 10 minutes later, the throng was still in force, celebrating, chanting, still soaking up yet another spectacular victory at the Coliseum for the Islanders, who, just like their fans are not at all ready for their historic Barn to become history. “Let’s Go Islanders!” they chanted deep...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Islanders could have traded much less to get Alexei Yashin

It was 20 years ago today that the New York Islanders made one of the worst trades in franchise history*. They sent the 2001 second-overall pick, Zdeno Chara, and Bill Muckalt to the Sens for Alexei Yashin. (*I flip flop between the Luongo-Jokinnen trade and this one as the worst...
NHLwisr680.com

Islanders force a Game 7 with Tampa Bay

The New York Islanders kept their season alive following a 3-2 victory in overtime last night against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The win forces a Game Seven after the Islanders tied the series 3-3. New York came back from a 2-0 deficit in the game. The deciding game will be in Tampa Friday night.
NHLupstatecourier.com

Game 7 could be everlasting haunting legacy for Islanders

Everything is still fresh after taking it in for two days. The memory never went away. It still hurts. It will continue to hurt in the coming weeks and months. It could hurt for years to come. It could be a death blow for this franchise trying to get out of its rubble since they last won the Cup in 1983. When I mean death blow, I mean this franchise’s window of Stanley Cup opportunity may have been slammed shut once in for all.
NHLWGRZ TV

Islanders rally to force game seven

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) - Anthony Beauvillier scored 1:08 into overtime and the New York Islanders rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 to force a deciding Game 7 in their Stanley Cup semifinal series. Jordan Eberle and Scott Mayfield scored for the Islanders, who rallied from two goals down in the second period. Semyon Varlamov finished with 22 saves. Brayden Point scored for the ninth straight game and Anthony Cirelli had a goal and an assist for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 25 shots. Game 7 is Friday night in Tampa, Florida.
NHLNBC Sports

Islanders-Lightning stream – Game 6 on NBCSN

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s Game 6 between the New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning. Islanders-Lightning stream coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and Peacock. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Hockeychatsports.com

Islanders Anxiety - Episode 165 - On the Bus with the Team

Mike and Dan recap the Islanders loss to the Lightning in Game 7 of the NHL semifinals and the bonds this iteration of the team formed with the people who cheer them on. They talk about how the final game unfolded, the uncharacteristic mistake that cost the Islanders dearly, and how the team had everyone believing right up until the very end. That belief led to blurred lines between player and fan, and both sides taking the 1-0 loss that ended their season extremely hard.

Comments / 0

Community Policy