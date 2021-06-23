Islanders vow to be ‘much different team’ in Game 6
To the Islanders, Monday night’s 8-0 thrashing at the hands of the Lightning was just another loss they have to overcome, no matter the fashion it came in. The Isles looked like a shell of themselves in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup semifinal series, borderline a different team than they’ve been throughout the entire playoffs. There was no structure, minimal discipline and zero offensive drive, which resulted in the Islanders’ most lopsided loss in franchise playoff history — and easily the worst defeat of the Barry Trotz era.nypost.com