'It's not fair on him': Fans worry for Banjo's health after Samantha Armytage shares images of her beloved Labrador

Fans have expressed their concern for the health of Samantha Armytage's dog, Banjo.

Online commentary sparked by recent photos of the five-year-old Labrador suggested that people believe Banjo is dangerously overweight.

'Please put Banjo on a diet - he shouldn't be that big, it's not fair on him,' one worried observer wrote this week.

'Her dog is obese, she should take the dog for a walk and get off the couch,' someone else suggested.

Others felt bad about pointing out Banjo's physical appearance.

Another jokingly offered to digitally reduce the dog's waistline, quipping, 'Hey Sam, I will photo shop your dog for $20. It will look real. Just saying....'

However, many were simply pleased for Sam and Banjo, with one writing, 'Living her best life with her adoring husband and precious Banjo'.

'I do like the way her dog is resting his paw on her foot. A pets way of saying I love you,' added another.

Appearing on The Kyle and Jackie O show recently, Sam admitted that Banjo is actually 20 kilograms over recommended weight.

She described the dog as 'a 50 kilogram weighted blanket' - with around 30 kilograms being the generally accepted ideal weight for a male Labrador.

Armytage has had plenty more time to spend with Banjo since leaving her role on Channel 7's Sunrise program.

Since leaving the breakfast show after eight years on-air as co-host, Sam is now fronting her own podcast called Something To Talk About for Stellar magazine.

Her resignation announcement followed months of rumours she was preparing to spend more time with husband Richard Lavender at his country estate in the Southern Highlands.

Sam started dating Richard, 61, in April 2019.

The couple announced their engagement in June last year.

She tied the knot with the millionaire businessman on New Year's Eve, in a quaint ceremony at his Southern Highlands home.

Their intimate wedding ceremony featured only a small number of guests due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with Richard's daughters, Sasha and Grace, believed to be in attendance.