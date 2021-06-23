Atlanta United's Unity Kit Tour

Atlanta United/Instagram

ATLANTA, GA — On Friday, June 18, Atlanta United announced the Unity Kit Tour, which will feature unique activations at four locations from June 19-30.

The Unity Kit Tour is planned to make a stop in Buford, Clarkston, Newnan and Canton. Supporters can purchase the Unity Kit at each location and celebrate a city united by soccer.

Adidas is partnering with Atlanta United to give back soccer equipment at each stop on the Unity Kit Tour. The partnership will give each of the following local organizations 100 pieces of soccer equipment such as soccer balls, water bottles and various attire to make the game more easily accessible to all.

Here is the tour’s schedule:

Buford – Corners Outreach

Clarkston – Soccer in the Streets: 3 PM to 7 PM

Newnan – Newnan High School Boys & Girls Soccer Teams: 4 PM to 8 PM

Canton – Cherokee County Youth Foundation: 4 PM to 8 PM

The Unity Kit features 13 messages of unity in 11 global languages that pay homage to the power of the beautiful game and its power to unite all people.

The color is a distinctive, deep red and orange cement, a nod to the Georgia red clay that serves as a common ground where all citizens stand.

Each message of unity ripples outward through the wavy 5-Stripes, carrying the voice of our city around the globe. Inside the collar, the words “A City United” are a statement that we are unbreakable when we stand together as one.

The Unity Kit is also available for purchase at www.MLSStore.com and the Atlanta United’s Team Store locations. For more information on the Unity Kit Tour, visit https://www.atlutd.com/.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.