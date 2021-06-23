Wolves land 7th in NBA Draft Lottery, lose pick to Warriors
(KSTP) - After landing the top pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Timberwolves won't have a pick going into this year's draft. During the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night, the Wolves were selected to pick No. 7 overall, which means their pick in the draft goes to the Golden State Warriors as part of last year's trade that brought D'Angelo Russell to Minnesota and sent Andrew Wiggins to the Warriors. The Timberwolves would've kept their pick in this year's draft if it was a top-three pick.www.kaaltv.com