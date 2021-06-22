Human Trafficking Task Force announces results of two operations in Pittsburg and Richmond

Multi-agency effort results in four arrests, one felony, 10 victims helped. Earlier this month, two proactive enforcement operations convened by multiple law enforcement agencies working with Contra Costa County’s Human Trafficking Task Force resulted in multiple arrests of alleged traffickers in Pittsburg and Richmond. The focus of each operation was to stem traffickers from exploiting victims, provide services on the scene for victims and deter future criminal activity in West County and East County. The task force is a multi-disciplinary collaborative effort among local, state and federal law enforcement and community-based victim service providers to take a victim-centered and trauma-informed approach to the investigation and prosecution of all forms of trafficking and related criminal conduct in our community.