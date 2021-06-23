Salt Lake City bans fireworks as debates ignite in Utah communities

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall talks about a citywide ban on fireworks, recreational fires and open burning in response to the extreme drought and high temperatures during a press conference at the City-County Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Professional fireworks displays will still happen. The ban is expected to last through Pioneer Day. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — Common fireworks and all other pyrotechnic devices will not be allowed to be discharged in Utah's capital city for the upcoming July 4 and Pioneer Day holidays.