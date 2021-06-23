Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Salt Lake City bans fireworks as debates ignite in Utah communities

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall talks about a citywide ban on fireworks, recreational fires and open burning in response to the extreme drought and high temperatures during a press conference at the City-County Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Professional fireworks displays will still happen. The ban is expected to last through Pioneer Day. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — Common fireworks and all other pyrotechnic devices will not be allowed to be discharged in Utah's capital city for the upcoming July 4 and Pioneer Day holidays.

www.ksl.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
Cottonwood Heights, UT
City
Scofield, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
City
Provo, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah House#City Limits#Deseret News#Salt Lakers#Pioneer Day#Utahns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
The Hill

Teen who filmed George Floyd murder says uncle killed in collision with police

The teen who filmed the murder of George Floyd said that her uncle was killed in a collision with police, CBS News affiliate WCCO reported on Wednesday. In a statement, Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said that on Tuesday morning an officer was chasing a carjacking and robbery suspect, which led to the officer crashing into a nearby driver. The suspect then fled.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Wiley, Garcia concede in NYC mayoral primary

Kathryn Garcia and Maya Wiley conceded to Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams in the Democratic primary for New York City mayor on Wednesday after new vote totals showed Adams maintaining a slim, 1-point lead over Garcia. In separate remarks, Garcia and Wiley acknowledged that they had fallen short of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy