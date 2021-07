San Antonio music lovers will have one last chance to see legendary singer Elton John perform live in the Alamo City. Today tour dates for Elton John's final tour were announced, and San Antonio was one of three Texas cities lucky to make it onto the list. The tour called “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” will commence in May in Frankfurt, Germany, before continuing across Europe and making its way to the United States in July. The San Antonio concert is scheduled to be the fifth last of Elton's career in the United States.