Warriors land seventh and 14th picks in NBA draft

Golden State’s most likely scenario came to fruition, as the Warriors will have two picks in the top 14 of July 29’s NBA draft, including Minnesota’s first-round pick. The annual draft lottery awarded Golden State with the seventh and 14th overall picks. Golden State held the 14th and last spot in the lottery after missing the playoffs by losing the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament. That gave the Warriors just a 2.4% chance of moving up.