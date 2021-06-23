Building relationships is job No. 1 for new Union Colony executive director

Jemiah Fowler didn’t receive school-wide support when he was named as a finalist for the executive director position at Union Colony Schools earlier this year. Fowler is now trying to change any negative impressions or ideas about him as he soon becomes the official leader of the kindergarten through 12th grade Greeley-based public charter school. Fowler, 44, who has been at Union Colony for 4 /12 years, takes over July 1 as executive director for the retiring Jim Anderson.