Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

S.Korea finmin expects this year's second extra budget to be above $26 bln

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago

SEOUL, June 23 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said on Wednesday he expected the planned supplementary budget, the second of this year, to be worth more than 30 trillion won ($26.42 billion).

Earlier this month, Hong said the government was considering drafting a second supplementary budget to safeguard jobs and boost aid for businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Hong plans to submit the budget plan to parliament by early July, he said.

“Due to the coronavirus pandemic last year, taxes that should have been collected last year have been delayed to this year, which led to excess tax revenue in the first half of the year, and thanks to a swift economic recovery, we expect excess tax revenue this year,” Hong said in a parliamentary session.

“If we do not use such excess tax revenue, it will have a tightening effect on the market, so we think it would be desirable to use that to revive the economy and the amount will be over 30 trillion won.”

Hong, however, added that the government is not considering cash handouts to all households, but is instead discussing ways to heavily support those hit by the coronavirus pandemic. ($1 = 1,135.5600 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

141K+
Followers
171K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#S Korea#Seoul
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Businessmix929.com

S.Korea unveils $29 billion extra budget to aid small businesses, create jobs

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea unveiled a 33 trillion won ($29.2 billion) supplementary budget on Thursday, the largest on record for extra spending outside its annual budget, to offer pandemic relief to households, aid small businesses and create jobs. The government expects to add 164,000 new jobs using the supplementary...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea finmin, c.bank says monetary policy needs adjusting

SEOUL, July 2 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank will need to adjust the extent of loose monetary policy to better tackle the growing financial imbalances, a joint statement from the Bank of Korea and the finance ministry showed on Friday. The statement, released after a rare meeting between finance...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea c.bank sold net $0.103 bln in FX intervention in Q1

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank said on Wednesday it sold net $0.103 billion during the first quarter for the purpose of smoothing foreign exchange market volatility. The won fell 4.02% against the dollar in the first quarter as U.S. treasury yields surged and dollar strengthened on...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

S. Korea's foreign reserves fall to 454.11 bln USD in June

SEOUL, July 5 (Xinhua) -- South Korea's foreign reserves fell in June after logging a record high in the previous month, central bank data showed Monday. Foreign currency reserves amounted to 454.11 billion U.S. dollars at the end of June, down 2.35 billion dollars from the record high of 456.46 billion dollars tallied a month earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).
MarketsForexTV.com

South Korea Has $10.76 Billion Current Account Surplus

South Korea had a current account surplus of $10.76 billion in May, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday – up from $1.91 billion in April. The goods account surplus increased to $6.37 billion, compared to $2.61 billion in May 2020. The services account deficit decreased to $0.56 billion, from...
AsiaMetro International

With an eye on elections, Japan’s ruling party considers cash payouts in stimulus plan

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will consider a one-off cash payout of 100,000 yen ($901.55) to its low-income citizens to ease growing social disparity caused by the coronavirus pandemic, public broadcaster NHK quoted the country’s ruling party policy chief as saying. Hakubun Shimomura, the Liberal Democratic Party’s policy research council chief,...
Paris, TNParis Post-Intelligencer

No rate increases in PUA’s new fiscal year budget

The Paris Utility Authority approved the 2022 fiscal year budgets for its electric, water and wastewater departments Tuesday during its monthly board meeting. The budget includes no rate increases for any of the departments as well as a positive net income for all three. In addition, the board also approved a list of professional service providers that the PUA will use for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins in July.
Public HealthMetro International

S.Korea’s COVID-19 cases spike as Delta variant spreads

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea’s daily count of coronavirus cases has topped 800, the highest in nearly six months, due to new cluster infections and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, officials said on Friday. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 826 cases, up from 762...
AsiaPosted by
Reuters

Japan appoints fiscal hawk Yano as finance ministry's top bureaucrat

By Tetsushi Kajimoto TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan has appointed fiscal hawk Koji Yano, known for his close ties with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, as administrative vice minister at the Ministry of Finance - the ministry's top bureaucrat. The appointment of Yano, currently the finance ministry's budget bureau chief tasked with compiling state budgets, was made as part of an annual personnel reshuffle, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Wednesday.
Sarasota County, FLsarasotanewsleader.com

Major revenue sources trending higher than originally expected as County Commission considers budget for 2022 fiscal year

Final property tax value for budgeting purposes due by July 1. In January 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the United States, Florida officials estimated that the value of property would rise 5.8% for the 2022 fiscal year, Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis pointed out during the County Commission’s June 22 budget workshop.
Industryairlinegeeks.com

Cathay Pacific Expects a Better Second Half of the Year

Cathay Pacific Airways, Hong Kong’s flag carrier, expects its company finance could be improved as its cash burn will dip below HK$ 1 billion ($128.84 million) each month in the second half of the year. The struggling airline has burned up to HK$1.9 billion per month in the first half of the year because of the crew quarantine policies.
BusinessFOXBusiness

China's Didi will reportedly price IPO above expected range

Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc. is planning to price shares in its U.S. initial public offering at or above the top end of its indicated range, according to a report. Didi plans to sell 288 million American depositary shares at a price between $13 and $14 apiece. One Didi...
AsiaPosted by
Reuters

POLL-Malaysia's c.bank seen holding key rate amid extended lockdown

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s central bank is expected to leave its key interest rate unchanged, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, amid an extended nationwide lockdown imposed to contain a surge in COVID-19 infections. Twelve of 13 economists surveyed by Reuters saw Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) keeping...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

BOJ cautiously upbeat on regional Japan as divergence widens

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan offered a cautiously optimistic view on the country's regional economies, pointing to divergent trends in areas gaining from robust exports and those still hurt by weak consumption due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a quarterly report released on Monday, the BOJ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy