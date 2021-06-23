Newport Hospital receives $25K grant from BankNewport

NEWPORT – Newport Hospital received a $25,000 grant from BankNewport that will assist the hospital’s expansion of its Vanderbilt Rehabilitation Center. The grant, Newport Hospital said, will help more than double the number of the center’s beds and support more than 40 new staff positions. Among those new positions are nurses and nursing assistants, physical therapists, rehabilitation aides, occupational therapists, speech language pathologists, case managers and other positions, the hospital said.