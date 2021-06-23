Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport, RI

Newport Hospital receives $25K grant from BankNewport

By James Bessette
Providence Business News
 14 days ago

NEWPORT – Newport Hospital received a $25,000 grant from BankNewport that will assist the hospital’s expansion of its Vanderbilt Rehabilitation Center. The grant, Newport Hospital said, will help more than double the number of the center’s beds and support more than 40 new staff positions. Among those new positions are nurses and nursing assistants, physical therapists, rehabilitation aides, occupational therapists, speech language pathologists, case managers and other positions, the hospital said.

pbn.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Health
Newport, RI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newport Hospital#Banknewport#Bessette Pbn Com#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Health Services
Related
AmericasPosted by
The Hill

Haitian president assassinated in attack at home

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated during an attack on his private residence, according to multiple reports. First lady Martine Moïse was also hospitalized following the attack, The Associated Press reported, noting the country has become increasingly unstable in recent months. Claude Joseph, the country’s interim prime minister, called the...
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday said that coaches...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Britney Spears' attorney to resign from conservatorship case

Britney Spears' attorney filed a motion to resign as her counsel Tuesday, almost two weeks after Spears testified that she wanted to choose her own attorney in her conservatorship. Samuel D. Ingham III, who was appointed to Spears' case in 2008, said in documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior...
Chapel Hill, NCCBS News

Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones declines UNC job after tenure controversy

Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones announced Tuesday that she has declined a tenured professorship at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She made the announcement exclusively on "CBS This Morning" following weeks of controversy surrounding her job status at the university. "I've decided to decline the offer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy