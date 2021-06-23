Executive Order Expedites Revised CalOsha Regulations
Following the vote by the Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board to adopt revised COVID-19 Prevention Emergency Temporary Standards that reflect the state’s latest COVID-19 public health order, Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed an executive order enabling the revisions to take effect without the normal 10-day review period by the Office of Administrative Law. That order is designed to help provide clarity and consistency for employers and employees as California fully reopens its economy.www.escalontimes.com