Executive Order Expedites Revised CalOsha Regulations

escalontimes.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the vote by the Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board to adopt revised COVID-19 Prevention Emergency Temporary Standards that reflect the state’s latest COVID-19 public health order, Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed an executive order enabling the revisions to take effect without the normal 10-day review period by the Office of Administrative Law. That order is designed to help provide clarity and consistency for employers and employees as California fully reopens its economy.

