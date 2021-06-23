Executive Order Expedites Revised CalOsha Regulations

Governor Brian P. Kemp has issued the final executive order extending the public health state of emergency, which will now expire on Thursday, July 1 at 12:00 AM. “With the executive order I signed today, the public health state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will end on Thursday, July 1 at 12:00 AM,” said Governor Kemp. “I appreciate the General Assembly granting my office this authority in order to swiftly and appropriately respond to the coronavirus pandemic. We worked together – along with the Department of Public Health, dozens of state agencies, local leaders, private sector partners, and countless others – to protect both lives and livelihoods.